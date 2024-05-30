🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Saying he needs counseling and help, a Plains Township man was sentenced Thursday for possessing child sexual abuse materials.

Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced Ronald Leroy Bailey, 67, of Gail Drive, to six-months to two-years at the county correctional facility followed by seven years probation on 100 counts of child pornography. Bailey pled guilty to the charges Feb. 12.

“I need counseling. … I really want some help, I have numerous health issues,” Bailey said.

Bailey is subject to 15 years registration as a sex offender under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Bailey was arrested in August 2023, after detectives with the district attorney’s office and West Hazleton police served a search warrant at his residence while investigating a cyber tip that was tracked to his home, according to court records.

After detectives explained the reason for the search warrant, court records say, Bailey stated, “I have child porn on my desktop computer located in the basement.”

Bailey admitted he had viewed child sexual abuse materials for 20 to 30 years by searching certain websites and keywords, court records say.

Court records say Bailey admitted he preferred boys between 10 to 14 years old, and searched for child sexual abuse materials daily for self-gratification.

A forensic extraction of Bailey’s computer recovered in excess of 100 video files of child sexual abuse materials, court records say.