WILKES-BARRE — Maternal and Family Health Services (MFHS) announced the agency’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Nutrition Centers are distributing farmers market vouchers to WIC participants throughout Eastern Pennsylvania. The Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) helps families with nutritional needs buy fresh fruits and vegetables from Pennsylvania farmers, supporting good health for mothers and children and providing economic support to local farmers markets.

FMNP provides qualifying WIC participants with $30 in vouchers to purchase Pennsylvania grown fresh fruits and vegetables at farmers markets between June 1, 2024 and November 30, 2024. Pregnant, breastfeeding and postpartum women, and children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years old are eligible.

WIC nutrition staff distribute the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program vouchers to WIC participants along with nutrition education emphasizing the importance of eating fresh fruits and vegetables and a list of participating farmers markets in the area. WIC participants will receive the FMNP vouchers during their scheduled eWIC card reloading appointment during the summer.

The Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program is sponsored by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. Across the Commonwealth, over 1,000 farmers benefit from the program.

For information about WIC, FMNP or to apply for WIC, visit www.mfhs.org, or call 1-800-367-6347.