Wilkes-Barre POWER held its monthly networking event at Cork Bar and Restaurant Thursday, where attendees enjoyed dinner and drinks under the outside tent.

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre POWER held its monthly meet up Thursday at Cork Bar & Restaurant, where the networking group acknowledged Mental Health Awareness Month by highlighting how one local organization offers mental health support to those in need.

Family Service Association of NEPA is a nonprofit that offers a wide range of services like counseling, anger management and outreach prevention programs to families, children, individuals and seniors.

At the monthly meet up, the association spoke specifically about its warm line, which is a non-crisis service designed to respond to callers who want to speak with a peer.

CEO Sean Gerow explained that the warm line acts as a compliment to the association’s help line, which has existed since 1972. The warm line gives people who may be struggling the opportunity to speak with someone who understands what they’re going through and can listen.

These trained peers also provide callers with referral information and a list of services that may be able to help them further.

“It gives people hope,” Gerow said. “Sometimes it’s a two hour call and sometimes it’s a 20 minute call. It’s based on what that person needs.”

When Gerow joined the organization in 2021, significant investments were made in the warm line, including adding more staff and extending hours.

“When I first came [to the organization], we had just over 300 calls a year,” he said. “Now, we’re expected to see over 2,000 calls. So, in just in two years, we’ve seen the call volume go out every single year.”

Gerow said community events like Wilkes-Barre POWER are helpful to attend because they provide an opportunity to spread awareness about the services the association provides.

“The helpline’s been around since 1972 and people still say, “Oh, I didn’t know that existed,” said Gerow.

Also at the event, Director of Content Marketing for Wilkes-Barre POWER Michael Ruth announced that the group is currently looking for more volunteers to contribute to its online content.

Ruth said anyone interested in writing for Wilkes-Barre POWER can contact the group on LinkedIn.

The next Wilkes-Barre POWER meet up will take place on June 27 at Heat Bar and Nightclub, with a featured organization to be announced at a later date.

The Family Service Association’s warm line can be reached at 866-839-0445 or 570-602-3110, 5 to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 1 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.