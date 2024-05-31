🔊 Listen to this

PennDOT announced on Friday that there will be lane restrictions on Interstate 81 northbound and southbound beginning Monday, June 3, as follows:

• Interstate 81 northbound in Luzerne County from Exit 165 (Mountain Top/Wilkes-Barre) to Exit 180 (Moosic) in for shoulder cutting and pothole patching. Work will occur Monday, June 3, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Interstate 81 northbound and southbound in Lackawanna County from Exit 191 (Dickson City) and Exit 194 (Clarks Summit), Monday, June 3-Thursday, June 6, from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. for utility work.

Motorists should expect delays and are advised to take alternate routes when possible.

When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions. In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.