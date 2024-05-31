🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Unionized LPNs and technical employees at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center voted Thursday to approve a new union contract, averting a five-day strike that was scheduled to begin June 10.

The 340 LPNs and radiology, procedural, therapy and respiratory employees — who have been in negotiations with Geisinger since voting to join SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania last summer — reached a three-year agreement with Geisinger to significantly invest in frontline staff. The new union contract includes average pay increases of 17.5% over three years, with no regular employees receiving less than 12.5% investment and some techs seeing as much as 44.5% in raises. Also included in the deal are pay scales and clinical ladders to reward experience and qualification, the elimination of wage caps for senior staff, and incentives for teaching new staff, floating to different areas, and being in charge.

“We are proud to negotiate a union contract that will help us recruit and retain essential staff and ensures we have a voice at work to advocate for our patients and our profession,” said Courtney Ryman, interventional radiologic technologist, in a news release. “As health systems like Geisinger keep looking to expand, it’s the union health care workers who advocate for putting the healthcare needs of our community first.”

The LPN & tech union contract takes effect immediately. Registered nurses at GWV, who are also members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, begin negotiations later this year for a contract that expires Jan. 31, 2025.