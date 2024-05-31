🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Area federal legislators and candidates were quick to comment on Thursday’s news about former President Donald Trump’s conviction.

But Democrat office holders and candidates were silent.

Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex.

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, released a statement following what he called, “the wrongful and politically motivated conviction” of Trump.

“The prosecution’s frivolous case against Donald Trump was a weaponization of our justice system and a blatant attempt to undermine democracy,” Meuser said. “They just convicted a former President of the United States in a trial where most people do not even know what crime was alleged.”

Meuse said he felt this trial never would have happened if Trump were not running for President.

“There was no crime committed, and the evidence, or lack thereof, in no way supported this verdict,” Meuser said. “The jury believed, and the case rested on, Michael Cohen, a convicted felon, liar, and self-admitted thief. District Attorney Alvin Bragg campaigned endlessly on getting Trump, and today, he lived up to his promise.”

Meuser went on to say, “Every progressive in the country is likely toasting right now, yet they have no idea the damage they have caused to our constitutional republic. Prosecuting political opponents happens in third-world countries, not in America. Our adversaries around the world are viewing this as a failure of democracy.”

Meuser said Americans should take notice.

“If the Biden Administration can do this to a former President and the leading GOP candidate for President, Americans should ask ‘who’s next?’” Meuser said. “The Left has succeeded in poisoning our Justice System, and as President Trump said, the real verdict will be delivered on Nov. 5.”

Dave McCormick, a combat veteran and Pennsylvania job creator who served in the highest levels of government, also released a following statement in response to the Trump trial verdict.

McCormick is the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate trying to defeat Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Bob Casey of Scranton.

“This is a terrible day for America and for trust in our justice system,” McCormick said. “As CNN’s Fareed Zakaria said, ‘I doubt the New York indictment would have been brought against a defendant whose name was not Donald Trump.’

“This case should never have been brought in the first place, and this miscarriage of justice is despicable. I look forward to the appeal.”

In response to the Trump verdict, Rob Bresnahan, the Republican candidate in the 8th Congressional District, issued the following statement:

“Today is proof that there are no lengths to which Joe Biden and his allies won’t go to stay in power. When politicians use the courts to target their opponents, it erodes faith in our justice system.

“This is a dangerous precedent and the bottom line is that our country is suffering, and the stakes for November are higher than ever.”

Bresnahan is running against six-term U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright of Moosic.

Biden Campaign issues response to Trump’s ‘unhinged’ speech

The following is a statement from Biden-Harris 2024 Communications Director Michael Tyler:

“America just witnessed a confused, desperate, and defeated Donald Trump ramble about his own personal grievances and lie about the American justice system, leaving anyone watching with one obvious conclusion: This man cannot be President of the United States.

“Unhinged by his 2020 election loss and spiraling from his criminal convictions, Trump is consumed by his own thirst for revenge and retribution. He thinks this election is about him. But it’s not. It’s about the American people: lowering their costs, protecting their freedoms, defending their democracy.

“That’s what Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are fighting for. Donald Trump is sowing chaos, attacking the rule of law, and fighting for the only thing in the world he gives a damn about: Donald Trump.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.