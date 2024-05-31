Light Up The Valley event set for June 13

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the 2024 Change Maker Award recipients for the 2nd Annual Light Up The Valley free community event on June 13 on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. These awards will be given out on the band shell stage that night and will be given to the top 40 individuals who consistently strive to make the Wyoming Valley a brighter place, through their efforts in diversity, equity and inclusion; volunteerism; or innovation, as well as additional efforts that improve the overall quality of life in the Wyoming Valley.

This year’s Change Maker award recipients are: Denise Acosta, Meghan Barlow, Ellie Bartoli, Sarah Borland, Tanya Brown, Amanda & Ron Bruza, Ann-Marie & Kevin Coughlin, Kalen Churcher, Kelly Dessoye, Amiee Dilger, Nancy Frey, Regina Graham, Sam Harris, Sarah Harris, Bobby Hughes, Shea Hughes, Joanna Jinks, AJ Jump, Jacob Kelley, Kelly Ann Kenney, Nathaniel Kenney, Malinda Knipfer, Glynis Johns, Gina Malsky, Toni Mathis, Anthony Melf, Kevin O’Boyle, Melissa Obuch, Denise Ogurkis, Rachel Olszewski Conrad, Ismael Ortiz, David Pearson, Gordon Pearson, Elizabeth Perez, Devin Reese, Kevin Sickle, Katie Spencer, Adam Thalenfeld, Teaira Washington, Erica Zangardi, and Maegan Zielinski.

This block-party-style event will begin at 7 p.m., in conjunction with a Pop-up Sunsets on South Main (SOMA) event in Midtown Village. It will start with the Change Maker award presentation ceremony, followed by entertainment from Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen.

Event attendees can also enjoy a variety of community vendors, as well as family-friendly activities. When the sun goes down, they will also have a light display on the Square, to “Light Up The Valley.”

This event is free to attend and open to the public and is offered in partnership with the City of Wilkes-Barre and the Diamond City Partnership. A signature Light Up The Valley bracelet is available to the first 300 individuals who complete a free registration at https://bit.ly/3yIH1Eb.

To see updates and announcements on vendors and activities that night, follow @gwvchamber on social media.