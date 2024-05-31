🔊 Listen to this

Parking meters on Public Square were bagged to prohibit parking from 4 p.m. Thursday through 9 p.m. Friday, for Friday evening’s Cruzin’ the Square event.

WILKES-BARRE — Several people who were ticketed or warned on Friday regarding parking on Public Square may soon get some good news.

With Friday’s Cruzin’ the Square return to Public Square from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown said he and his administrative team will look at a city ordinance that bans parking on Public Square 24 hours out from a downtown event.

“My staff is researching the ordinance and when it was enacted,” Mayor Brown said. “I have not made a decision as to what the hours in the new ordinance will be at this time.”

Brown said he and his team will discuss how they can reduce the hours of the parking ban to allow for downtown visitors to park worry-free and patronize downtown businesses. The mayor said he hopes to have a new ordinance prepared to present to City Council at its next meeting — work session is set for Tuesday June 11, and regular meeting will be Thursday, June. Both meetings start at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

Several people called the Times Leader to complain about the situation, but would not give their names.

According to a press release about the Cruzin’ the Square event, parking meters on Public Square were to be bagged and parking prohibited from 4 p.m. Thursday through 9 p.m. Friday.

The event features classic, antique, exotic, muscle cars, sports cars, trucks and everything in between.

Car show vehicles need to park around the square diagonally and between the planter beds. No vehicles are allowed on the grass, in the center portion of the Square or in front of or on the stage area.

The car show will continue on from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the last Friday of each month through October — on June 28, July 26, Aug. 30, Sept. 27 and Oct. 25.

