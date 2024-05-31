WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Friday condemned Donald Trump’s unfounded assertions of a biased legal system as “reckless” and “dangerous” — breaking his long-held silence on the presumptive Republican nominee’s criminal woes as Trump’s nearly three dozen felony convictions injected a new element of uncertainty into a volatile presidential campaign.
Biden’s sober denunciation of his predecessor and his defense of the U.S. legal system — delivered in just under two minutes from the White House — came after campaign aides made clear they would continue to focus on issues such as democracy, abortion rights and other freedoms that have formed the foundation of the president’s reelection bid.
He noted the dozen jurors who found Trump guilty of all 34 counts stemming from a hush money case were selected “the same way every jury in America’s chosen” and that the former president had “every opportunity to defend himself.” As Biden underscored Trump’s right to appeal, he emphasized that “the American principle that no one is above the law was reaffirmed.”
“It’s reckless, it’s dangerous, it’s irresponsible for anyone to say this was rigged just because they don’t like the verdict. Our justice system has endured for nearly 250 years, and it literally is the cornerstone of America,” Biden said Friday, adding of the U.S. legal system: “We should never allow anyone to tear it down.”
It was a significant shift in rhetoric for Biden, who had long steered clear of Trump’s legal drama in order not to fan accusations that the prosecutions were politically motivated. But as the New York proceedings dragged on, Biden campaign aides increasingly dipped their toes into Trump’s legal drama — releasing innuendo-laced statements alluding to the trial, taunting Trump with the phrase “free on Wednesdays” (the trial’s scheduled day off) and unexpectedly showing up this week at the Manhattan trial with the actor Robert De Niro in a tactic that got mixed reviews even from some Democrats.
Biden campaign officials, while still not telegraphing a major strategy change to focus squarely on Trump’s convictions, said the verdict fits into their broader narrative about Trump: that he does not care about ordinary Americans and for Trump, it was all about himself.
Other Democrats said Trump’s convictions — stemming from a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to an adult film actor — bolstered other arguments that Biden and the party were making against the presumptive GOP nominee.
“I believe Trump’s conviction for election interference-related crimes fits very nicely into the story that the president wants to tell about how Trump is a danger to democracy,” said Dan Pfeiffer, who served as communications director in the Obama White House.
Biden campaign officials acknowledged that Trump is a largely known entity and that much of the public’s opinions about him are settled. But they said the convictions could be a significant moment — such as Trump’s first impeachment in 2019 or his role encouraging the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol rioters — that would break through to a larger audience. The convictions could also accelerate what the Biden campaign has struggled to crystallize to voters: the chaos that constantly surrounds Trump but has been largely forgotten by the public.