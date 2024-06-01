By Sam Zavada [email protected]

The members of Dallas High School’s Class of 2024 tossed their caps in the air following their graduation ceremony on Friday night. Sam Zavada | Times Leader

The members of Dallas High School’s Class of 2024 tossed their caps in the air following their graduation ceremony on Friday night.

Sam Zavada | Times Leader

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
<p>Daniel James Sabulski, the president of Dallas High School’s Class of 2024, delivered the farewell address to his classmates at the conclusion of Friday night’s ceremony.</p> <p>Sam Zavada | Times Leader</p>

Daniel James Sabulski, the president of Dallas High School’s Class of 2024, delivered the farewell address to his classmates at the conclusion of Friday night’s ceremony.

Sam Zavada | Times Leader
<p>Anna A. Dorofeeva, the valedictorian of Dallas High School’s Class of 2024, walks off the stage after receiving her diploma at Friday night’s graduation ceremony.</p> <p>Sam Zavada | Times Leader</p>

Anna A. Dorofeeva, the valedictorian of Dallas High School’s Class of 2024, walks off the stage after receiving her diploma at Friday night’s graduation ceremony.

Sam Zavada | Times Leader
<p>Artem Christopher Smagin, the salutatorian of Dallas High School’s Class of 2024, addressed his classmates during Friday night’s ceremony.</p> <p>Sam Zavada | Times Leader</p>

Artem Christopher Smagin, the salutatorian of Dallas High School’s Class of 2024, addressed his classmates during Friday night’s ceremony.

Sam Zavada | Times Leader
<p>Student Government President Noor Almeky delivered the welcome address at Dallas High School’s graduation ceremony on Friday night.</p> <p>Sam Zavada | Times Leader</p>

Student Government President Noor Almeky delivered the welcome address at Dallas High School’s graduation ceremony on Friday night.

Sam Zavada | Times Leader

Dallas High School’s Class of 2o24 graduated in a Friday night ceremony at Mountaineer Stadium. Student Government President Noor Almeky delivered the welcome address, and further remarks came from Superintendent Dr. Thomas A. Duffy.

Following a performance of “93 Million Miles” by the Dallas High School choir, Anna A. Dorofeeva, valedictorian, and Artem Christopher Smagin, salutatorian, addressed their classmates, teachers and guests. After the diplomas were awarded, a farewell was delivered by 2024 Class President Daniel James Sabulski.