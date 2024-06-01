Staff Report

Participants set off on the Walk for Hope, a fundraiser for Ruth’s Place. Liz Baumeister | Times Leader

<p>Jessica Weitze, life skills coach, holds a handmade sign that reads, ‘she believed she could so she did’ to encourage participants at the start of the walk.</p> <p>Liz Baumeister | Times Leader</p>

<p>The Rev. Marcelle Dotson of Field of Grace Center of Mission and Outreach, Wilkes-Barre, offers a prayer at the beginning of the fundraiser.</p> <p>Liz Baumeister | Times Leader</p>

<p>People applaud during the opening ceremony for the event.</p> <p>Liz Baumeister | Times Leader</p>

<p>Megan Fox of Freedom Through Yoga LLC, center, leads a yoga session on the square to help people stretch and prepare for the walk.</p> <p>Liz Baumeister | Times Leader</p>

<p>The event included a basket raffle with a wide variety of prizes.</p> <p>Liz Baumeister | Times Leader</p>

<p>The Walk for Hope begins as participants cross the street from Public Square.</p> <p>Liz Baumeister | Times Leader</p>

<p>Participants set off on the Walk for Hope, a fundraiser for Ruth’s Place.</p> <p>Liz Baumeister | Times Leader</p>

<p>Participants set off on the Walk for Hope, a fundraiser for Ruth’s Place.</p> <p>Liz Baumeister | Times Leader</p>

WILKES-BARRE — Volunteers of America of Pennsylvania hosted the 16th Annual Walk for Hope to benefit Ruth’s Place Saturday afternoon on Public Square. Ruth’s Place is Luzerne County’s only 24/7 emergency shelter dedicated to serving women experiencing homelessness in the community. During the Walk for Hope, each person “walks in the shoes” of people experiencing homelessness in the community to learn about their struggles and empathize with the challenges they face when seeking help and regaining housing, independence and hope.