🔊 Listen to this

Jessica Weitze, life skills coach, holds a handmade sign that reads, ‘she believed she could so she did’ to encourage participants at the start of the walk.

WILKES-BARRE — Volunteers of America of Pennsylvania hosted the 16th Annual Walk for Hope to benefit Ruth’s Place Saturday afternoon on Public Square. Ruth’s Place is Luzerne County’s only 24/7 emergency shelter dedicated to serving women experiencing homelessness in the community. During the Walk for Hope, each person “walks in the shoes” of people experiencing homelessness in the community to learn about their struggles and empathize with the challenges they face when seeking help and regaining housing, independence and hope.