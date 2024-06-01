🔊 Listen to this

Members of the Crestwood Class of 2024 walk to the backstage area of the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza following their graduation ceremony on Saturday.

Confetti rains down on the Crestwood Class of 2024 at the end of the graduation ceremony Saturday at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Crestwood High School’s Class of 2024 graduated on Saturday at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Speakers included Crestwood Superintendent Natasha Milazzo, Principal John Gorham, Class of 2024 President Megan Elizabeth Laskoski, and Class of 2024 Vice President Morgan Laity Koons.

The ceremony included a trio of musical performances by graduates: “Goodbye For Now” by Phoenix Leigh Davis, “Corner of the Sky” by Natalie Hunsinger, and “I’ll Always Remember You” by Mia Rose Costello.