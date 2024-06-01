Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Crestwood High School’s Class of 2024 graduated on Saturday at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Speakers included Crestwood Superintendent Natasha Milazzo, Principal John Gorham, Class of 2024 President Megan Elizabeth Laskoski, and Class of 2024 Vice President Morgan Laity Koons.
The ceremony included a trio of musical performances by graduates: “Goodbye For Now” by Phoenix Leigh Davis, “Corner of the Sky” by Natalie Hunsinger, and “I’ll Always Remember You” by Mia Rose Costello.