🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Every year, as the anniversary of D-Day approaches, I get the same feelings.

I think about all those soldiers on all those landing boats, approaching the beaches of Northern France on June 6, 1944.

They all knew the enemy was waiting to engage them in battle. They knew they would be killing enemy soldiers and that many U.S. soldiers would be killed.

Yet they bravely waited for the front gate to drop and they ran off through the ocean water, onto the sandy beach, up hills and into battle.

So as we pause to remember what happened on June 6, 1944, we think about the thousands of soldiers who gave their lives for us — for their (our) country — and we let it all sink in.

Put yourself in their shoes for a few moments. Think about what it was like to get drafted, go off to war and fight for your country. Think about those moments on those boats heading for the beach, knowing that the enemy was waiting on the hill to fire their weapons at you.

These are the thoughts that never escape me. Think about what it must have felt like to know that you may never return to your country, to your hometown, to your loved ones. That you may never marry, have children, hold a job, buy a new car, or have a beer with your pals at the local bar. Think that this day — this moment — might be your last day alive. That your next breath may be your last.

Think about what it was like to realize that you may give your life for your country and all Americans back home. And that you were proud to be there and to have the opportunity to help preserve freedom.

Sure, D-Day put the Allies on a decisive path toward victory. Beginning with the Normandy beaches, they pushed back against Axis forces until Germany was forced to surrender less than a year later.

This is why they are called “The Greatest Generation.” And deservedly so.

The men and women of the World War II era got this nation through the most difficult of times and while doing it, they made us all very proud.

That’s why on this 80th anniversary of D-Day, we must remember them just a little more — we should remember them every day and we must never forget what they all did to make America great.

I’ve known a lot of these men and women — heroes all.

I knew one extremely well — my dad, William O’Boyle, who like so many, went off to war, never questioning why, to defend our country against oppression and tyranny.

My dad was on one of those landing boats at Northern France. At the age of 21 he ran off the boat onto a beach, ran up a hill to meet the enemy. He stepped on a land mine and lost his right leg.

My dad came home and lived with honor his entire life. He got a job, got married, had a son and contributed tirelessly to his community, never once ever asking, “Why me?” My dad knew his sacrifice, while significant, was not as great as so many others who knew going in that they may never return.

My dad was a patriot. He never forgot those who went before him and after him. He knew the importance of serving your country — in doing your part to protect our freedom.

It’s a core belief that we all should have, but I’m not so sure it runs as deep today as it did in 1944. It’s a fair concern to at least wonder what would happen if we ever had to face another World War. Would our younger generation be as willing and quick to respond to the call of duty.

Let’s hope so.

Last week, at the Memorial Day ceremony at the VA Medical Center, the main theme was remembrance.

With a large crowd of veterans, families, caregivers and VA employees, the ceremony was held outside on a sunny day that was filled with prayer, patriotism and poignant speeches.

Keynote speaker, 94-year-old Corporal Joseph Barna (retired), U.S. Marines, a Korean War veteran from Freeland, was eloquent in his tribute to U.S. soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our country.

“I am proud to be standing here with all my brothers,” Barna said. “I lived among fellow Marines for 13 months in Korea. Every day, I prayed for tomorrow to come. I served with young boys who would give their lives so their buddies would live.”

I’ve always said that heroes walk the halls at VA hospitals and facilities. It’s the truth. These men and women who served in the military and who saw battle are real heroes. That’s why we should thank them every chance we get. They’ve earned our eternal thanks and respect.

D-Day is a stark reminder of the kind of courage our soldiers possessed. It exemplifies the mettle needed to go to battle and win without ever once thinking about what his or her personal consequences might be.

Display the flag. Wear red, white and blue. Wear patriotism on your sleeve. And thank all veterans always.

God bless all veterans and God bless America.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.