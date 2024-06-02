🔊 Listen to this

Seymour and Evie Holtzman would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on June 9.

WILKES-BARRE — Evie Holtzman said her late husband, Seymour, was an eternal optimist who always did what he wanted to do and enjoyed every minute of it all.

Holtzman, 88, of Palm Beach, Fla., passed away Tuesday, May 28. Seymour was born in Wilkes-Barre to Max and Bella Holtzman (nee Spivak).

Holtzman is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Evelyn (Evie) Holtzman; his sons; Marc (Kristen) Holtzman and Steven (Qi) Holtzman; and his daughter Allison Holtzman; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 29, in Palm Beach, Fla.; followed by a committal service in Star of David Cemetery of the Palm Beaches. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Seymour’s memory may be made to Wilkes University at www.wilkes.edu or to a charity of your choice.

The Holtzmans would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on June 9. Mrs. Holtzman shared the poem she wrote for Seymour in 1957, a few months before they were married.

“The poem was something I just sort of felt and it described him,” Mrs. Holtzman said. “We loved each other very much and we always expressed our love to each other every day.”

Here’s Evie’s poem to Seymour:

“Here’s to Si, a student by profession

With many interests. Dancing is obsession.

Two packs of cigarettes smoked one half through,

A closet full of clothes. I’m sure all are new.

“My ambition in life, he will probably explain

Is to own a ranch, some horses, and a plane.

To tour Europe and then, perhaps

To own a sports car. That’s real class.

“My philosophy in life,” he will state quite seriously,

“Is to spend my money and live deliriously.”

When set loose in New York, the mountains are such

To prove his point perhaps too much.

“So, to you I wish the best

Good health, good fortune, and all the rest.

Make scads of money and maybe then,

I will someday say “I knew him when.”

•

“We had a wonderful marriage — a wonderful life together,” Mrs. Holtzman said. “I’m still in a state of disbelief.”

Looking back on their 67-plus years together, Mrs. Holtzman said her husband did countless wonderful things for many people.

“He had a rough exterior, but a very soft heart,” she said.

Holtzman’s son, Marc, sent a synopsis of his father’s life that he and the family compiled.

“From modest beginnings to listing his first company on the New York Stock Exchange at 32, Seymour Holtzman was an authentic original American entrepreneur,” it read. “During his incredible life, he successfully grew, acquired and turned around more than a dozen businesses in publishing, retail, jewelry manufacturing, banking and a nation-wide men’s clothing chain with 450 stores. As a pioneer in opening markets in Eastern Europe to his service under President Ronald Reagan, he set the standard for living a life based on ethics, character and integrity.”

The family said Holtzman was “a flamboyant dresser, an avid sportsman, biker who also had a passion for motorcycles and was a former dance instructor at Arthur Murray.”

Holtzman managed public companies for more than 40 years and had been featured in Forbes, Business Week, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and many other national business publications.

Holtzman was the president and chief executive officer of Jewelcor Inc., a former New York Stock Exchange listed company that operated a chain of retail stores throughout the United States from California to Florida. He was previously the chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Gruen Marketing Corporation, an American Stock Exchange listed company involved in the nationwide distribution of watches.

Mr. Holtzman was the owner of C.D.Peacock Inc, a Chicago, Illinois, retail jewelry establishment, as well as the Rolex Boutique Luxury Swiss in the Design District of Miami, Fla. He also held a portfolio of various real estate holdings.

For 14 years (2006-2020) Holtzman was the chairman and largest individual shareholder of Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG), the nation’s largest specialty retailer of big and tall men’s apparel with over 400 locations.

In 1989 before the collapse of the Berlin Wall, Holtzman pioneered by leading a group of internationally prominent western businessmen to invest in Central and Eastern Europe. This group purchased the General Banking & Trust Co. Ltd. in Budapest, Hungary, which was the first bank in Eastern Europe to be privatized since World War II. He then entered into the retail optical and real estate businesses in Prague, Czech Republic.

Holtzman had been an investor in the banking and thrift industry since 1972 and his actions in defense of stockholders rights have been chronicled in the The American Banker, The Washington Post and SNL Securities Monthly Market Report.

Holtzman was a featured speaker as a shareholder activist at Bank Director Magazine’s Acquire Or Be Acquired Conference in Phoenix, Ariz., which is attended by approximately 300 banking institutions.

A philanthropist, Holtzman has been honored as Humanitarian of the Year by the Cardinal Cushing School and Training Center in Boston, Massachusetts, and Man of the Year by the B’nai B’rith Youth Services.

Holtzman took great pride in his Alma mater, Wilkes University, and from 2017 served as a Trustee and was proud to receive an honorary doctorate in 2015.

In 1980, he served as the national finance co-chairman for the Reagan-Bush campaign. He was appointed by President Reagan to the United States Department of Commerce’s Industry Policy Advisory Committee for trade policy matters. As an advocate of free trade, Holtzman was invited to advise the United States Senate Select Committee on international business and other economic matters.

Holtzman’s CD Peacock, the jewelry business in Chicago, is the oldest incorporated business in Illinois since 1837. In fact, President Abraham Lincoln purchased his wife, Mary’s, wedding ring at CD Peacock.

Testimonials

Dr. Greg Cant, president of Wilkes University, said he was fortunate to have spent quite a bit of time with Seymour and Evie Holtzman over the last four years.

“Seymour was a spirited guy right to the end,” Cant said. “He loved life and he always lived it to the fullest. Seymour was always an ambitious guy who exceeded his wildest dreams. There will never be another Seymour Holtzman.”

Cant said Holtzman, came from humble beginnings and had a remarkable life journey.

“And he and Evie were so close,” Cant said. “They fell in love early and stayed that way for more than 67 years.”

Cant said the Wilkes community was saddened to learn of Holtzman’s passing, a Wilkes Trustee and alum of 1957. Holtzman was elected to the Wilkes Board of Trustees in 2017 and will be remembered by the group at this Friday’s meeting of the board.

Cant said the Holtzmans will continue to have an impact on Wilkes and its students through the granting of the Holtzman Family Scholarship to a student in need each year.

Dr. Jesse H. Choper grew up in Wilkes-Barre near Holtzman’s house and the two were lifelong friends.

Choper, who now lives in the San Francisco Bay area, served as law clerk to Chief Justice Earl Warren of the U.S. Supreme Court.

“We met when we were around 6 years old,” Choper said. “We grew up together and we remained close friends all our lives.”

Choper said at a certain point in their lives, they decided they wanted to make a lot of money, so they embarked on their life journeys.

Choper and Holtzman worked at separate hotels in the Catskill Mountains, starting out cleaning rooms and houses and later becoming waiters.

“I introduced Seymour to Evie,” Choper said. They hit it off, and it turned out very well. Seymour was a wonderful husband and a wonderful father. He always had them close in his mind and in his heart.”

Looking back, Choper said he and Seymour each accomplished their goals.

“He loved his family, he loved having fun, and he wanted to make a lot of money, and he did make a lot of money,” Choper said. “And Seymour was very generous. He will be deary missed.”

Joe Amato, retired drag racing champion and successful businessman, described Holtzman as “a class guy and a great family man.”

Amato said Holtzman always put family first and he was a warm person whom would help anybody he could.

“And he was a business genius with an amazing story,” Amato said. “Seymour had a life well-lived.”

Marc Holtzman said his father always said he couldn’t have reached the level of success without Evie by his side.

“She was his soulmate,” Marc said.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.