A large stable barn that once stood at Luzerne Avenue and Linden Street in West Pittston burned to the ground March 24, 1907, killing three horses and 12 mules.

Only two mules and a horse managed to be saved.

The fire was discovered by two neighbors, Charles Tench and William Welch, who both were awakened by the glow of flames at 3:15 a.m.

Tench and Welch simultaneously ran to the nearest fire box at Wyoming and Luzerne avenues alerting firemen in West Pittston.

One of those firemen, John C. Scureman, would save the life of 11-year-old Karl A. Kellar.

“After pulling fire box 71, Tench and Welch then proceeded to rouse the members of the John Langford family, who were asleep in their farm house and were not aware of the fire in their stables,” the Wilkes-Barre Record reported March 25, 1907.

Members of the Langford family ran and began a brave attempt to save livestock.

“West Pittston Hose Co. quickly responded and did good work, although the flames had gained much headway before they arrived,” the Record reported.

Firemen from the Eagle Hose Co. in Pittston also responded but their services were not needed as the flames were about subdued.

The fire was suspected to have originated by a trespasser who took refuge inside the stables for the night.

Flames damaged electric and telephone cables of the Citizens’ Electric Illuminating Co. that fell, striking Joseph Langford in the neck and the young lad Kellar.

West Pittston fireman Scureman heard the screams of Kellar as he was being electrocuted as he stood in a pool of water that formed from runoff.

Scureman grabbed Kellar’s ankle to remove him from the live electric cable and injuring himself with an electrical shock.

“John Scureman, a fireman, assisted the boy and he also received a severe shock and was confined to his bed yesterday, suffering from the effects,” the Record reported.

Kellar became unconscious and his body went limp but was revived by a doctor at the scene.

“Kellar’s condition was encouraging and, save for a burn on his hand where he took hold of the wire, he will be well in a few days,” reported the Record.

More than two years after saving the young lad’s life, Scureman was awarded the Carnegie Hero Award, a bronze medal for his heroism in May 1909, although he would not receive the medal until July 1909.

“John C. Scureman, of 215 Exeter Ave., West Pittston, received a fine bronze medal awarded for recusing a West Pittston young man who came in contact with a live electrical wire at a fire and who was in danger of losing his life,” the Record reported July 27, 1909.

In addition to the medal, Scureman also received $2,150.

After receiving the award, the medal was on display in the window of the Grand Union Tea Co. store, where Scureman was employed as a salesman.

Scureman died from pneumonia in his home on Feb. 17, 1918.