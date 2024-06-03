🔊 Listen to this

EDWARDSVILLE — Police in Edwardsville arrested a Wilkes-Barre man allegedly involved in a drive-by shooting in the area of Meyers and East Grove streets Sunday night.

Shawn Richard Shannon, 41, address listed as Pearl Street, fired shots at another vehicle in retaliation of being shot at after a fight in the Hilltop Apartment Complex just before 9 p.m., according to court records.

Shannon’s girlfriend, Iquasia Alexius Yearwood, 28, of Summit Street, Edwardsville, was charged with obstructing police when she allegedly entered her vehicle involved in the shooting.

According to the criminal complaints:

Police responded to gunfire in the area of Meyers and East Grove streets and spoke with witnesses.

Several surveillance cameras recorded two vehicles, a Chrysler 300 and a BMW, involved in the shooting.

Video footage showed occupants of both vehicles shot at each other before fleeing the scene, the complaints say.

Police tracked the Chrysler to Yearwood’s residence where they spoke with Shannon.

Shannon initially denied he was involved in a shooting but later admitted, the complaints say, he got into an altercation with another man who displayed a firearm in the apartment complex.

Shannon told police he retrieved a firearm from a man in the apartment complex and pursued the other man in a vehicle.

When they were in the area of Meyers and East Grove streets, police in the complaints say both occupants fired multiple rounds at each other.

Surveillance cameras recorded five gunshots.

An occupied residence on East Grove Street was struck by a bullet, the complaints say.

As police were on Summit Street and found the Chrysler involved in the shooting, Yearwood entered the vehicle despite officers’ commands the vehicle was going to be searched.

Shannon was arraigned Monday by District Judge Michael Dotzel of Wilkes-Barre Township on six counts of reckless endangerment, and one count each of aggravated assault, illegal possession of a firearm, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, firearms not to be carried without a license and disorderly conduct. Shannon was jailed without bail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Yearwood was arraigned on charges of obstruction administration of justice, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. She was jailed for lack of $5,000 bail.

Police from Larksville and Plymouth and the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop P, Forensic Services Unit assisted at the scene.