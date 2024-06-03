🔊 Listen to this

NEWPORT TWP. — A suspect in a burglary and an assault in Glen Lyon allegedly stole a Nanticoke police cruiser leading to a massive search of a wooded area on Monday.

Joshua Goodwin, 44, of Wilkes-Barre, was apprehended about 12 p.m. after a several hour search that began on Orchard Street in Newport Township.

Police in Newport Township in court records say Goodwin was given a ride to a residence on Orchard Street by Melanie Hunter Miscavage, 52, of Glen Lyon, at about 2 a.m.

Miscavage visited a woman who lived at the house that Goodwin forced his way inside through a rear door, according to court records.

Goodwin allegedly assaulted and strangled the woman and held a handgun to her head threatening to kill her.

As Goodwin was assaulting the woman, Miscavage left the house but was detained by police.

Goodwin fled the house on foot and was spotted near the Ken Pollock Apartments on Depot Street, Glen Lyon, by a Nanticoke police officer transporting Miscavage, court records say.

During the confrontation, court records say, Goodwin managed to steal the Nanticoke police cruiser with Miscavage in the rear seat.

Police searched the area and eventually recovered the stolen Nanticoke police cruiser in an alley near East Main Street in Glen Lyon.

Court records say video footage from inside the Nanticoke police cruiser showed Miscavage telling Goodwin to run away before the cruiser was located.

Police allege Miscavage conspired with Goodwin to burglarize the house on Orchard Street and assaulting the woman.

Goodwin was arraigned by District Judge Michael Dotzel of Wilkes-Barre Township on four counts each of aggravated assault and simple assault, two counts of terroristic threats, and one count each of robbery, burglary, criminal trespass, robbery of a motor vehicle, strangulation, unlawful restraint, evading arrest, flight to avoid prosecution, resisting arrest, fleeing or attempting to elude police and driving with a suspended license. Goodwin was jailed without bail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Miscavage was arraigned by District Judge Dotzel on charges of criminal conspiracy to commit burglary, criminal conspiracy to commit robbery and hindering apprehension. She was jailed without bail at the county correctional facility.