The Luzerne County Fair’s nonprofit overseer made its pitch for $500,000 from the county’s remaining federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to repair flood damage at the Dallas fairground caused by severe September 2023 rain.

Approximately $1.4 million in county American Rescue funding has not been earmarked for specific projects, and there are rumblings some other entities also are interested in a portion of what’s left.

Alan Pugh, president of the nonprofit Dallas Area Fall Fair Inc.’s executive board, recently told council fairground repairs are expected to exceed $700,000.

The nonprofit was part of an unsuccessful multicounty effort to obtain disaster funding relief from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Pugh said during last week’s council work session.

Its insurance claim was denied, and the organization has been reaching out to “anyone we possibly could seeking funds,” he said.

Pugh emphasized the fairground also serves as an evacuation site for several schools and universities, a staging area for supplies in emergencies and a training location for the Pennsylvania Game Commission and others. It also hosted COVID-19 testing through the county and state health department, he said.

The nonprofit purchased additional land a decade ago, increasing the site to approximately 70 acres, he added. Nine organizations jointly own the fairground, he said.

“It’s open to many organizations. It’s a great property — a gem in the area,” Pugh said. “It serves multiple, multiple purposes, so I really hope you’ll consider it.”

County Councilwoman LeeAnn McDermott asked if any of the work can be completed by volunteers.

Pugh estimated $100,000 in work and equipment was supplied by volunteers in the past year, including a project to excavate and repair the water line.

“I can assure you everyone out there digs in as much as possible. We’re a 100% volunteer organization,” Pugh told McDermott.

However, a project of this scope is beyond the expertise of volunteers because it requires engineering, testing, heavy equipment and stone rip-rap to prevent erosion, he said.

Brittany Stephenson said it “definitely sounds like the project is worthy of dollars” but asked if the work could be prioritized in phases so the county did not have to commit $500,000 up front.

Pugh said the entire project must be completed to make the facility usable and redirect all runoff to prevent future flood damage. He described one section in which water “gouged out about 6 feet deep,” likening it to a “miniature Ricketts Glen,” state park in Fairmount Township.

Larger drain pipes also will be needed because some of the original ones are too small, he said.

Councilman Harry Haas said he appreciates the fair and that the request “speaks for itself.” He asked what will happen if council does not approve the allocation.

“I have no idea at this point,” Pugh said.

The fair’s website says the 62nd annual Luzerne County fair is scheduled to be held Sept. 4 to 8, with the optimistic message, “We’re coming back and stronger than ever!”

Councilman Kevin Lescavage said the fair volunteers remind him of parents, players and citizens who banded together to provide labor required to install lighting systems at the Northwest Area Little League complex in the Shickshinny area.

In this case, volunteers are committed to provide a fair for county residents, he said.

“I’m thankful that people like yourself and other people carry that torch to get this done, so I have no issue with this whatsoever,” Lescavage said.

Councilman Jimmy Sabatino said he would support the project. He described the damage he witnessed at the fair during the September storm.

“The work these people do to keep that ground looking immaculate is incredible,” Sabatino said.

Joanna Bryn Smith also commended fair volunteers, saying some of her favorite memories were at the county fair.

“I think this is a worthy cause,” Smith said.

McDermott asked the administration to provide council with a report on the remaining American Rescue funding and county projects that are not funded.

This information is needed so council does not “skimp on any of the county projects,” McDermott said. Council members should review the report before they vote on the allocation for the fair, she added.

Stephenson and Smith agreed with her point.

“Absolutely. I think we have to assess priority first and evaluate those numbers before we can make a decision like that,” Stephenson said.

Council will vote on the request at a future meeting.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.