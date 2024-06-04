🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Nonprofits across Northeast Pennsylvania are gearing up for a big day of fundraising.

NEPA Gives, an annual online 24-hour giving extravaganza benefiting area nonprofits, is getting ready for its fifth and largest year yet.

It’s a full 24 hours of fundraising for area nonprofits.

“It’s for nonprofits in our area to harness their volunteers and their communities to try and raise funds and with every donation no matter how small or big, it has the opportunity to raise even more money through grants given through the NEPA Gives platform,” said Luzerne Foundation philanthropic services coordinator Jessica Baab.

Running from 7 p.m. June 6 to 7 p.m. June 7, the Luzerne Foundation is hosting the event alongside the Scranton Area Community Foundation, the Carbon County Community Foundation, the Greater Pike Community Foundation, and the Wayne County Community Foundation.

“If you ever wanted to give philanthropically, this is a great opportunity to do it cause you can learn about all of the different nonprofits in our area doing good in our community,” Baab explained.

In addition to donations, nonprofits also have the chance to win some cash prizes.

“For the nonprofits, they’re starting to strategize about how to win those prizes and how to connect with their communities and their volunteer base and their boards, and how to unite together to really win some really wonderful prizes, some cash prizes for their organizations this week,” Baab continued.

This year, NEPA Gives is bigger than ever, with more than 200 nonprofits taking part.

“You go to NEPAGives.org and you can search for any type of organization that you want. There’ll be a list of all of the participating organizations. We’ll have a very very heavy social media presence June 6-7, you won’t be able to miss us,” Baab stated.

This year’s NEPA Gives will kick off Thursday at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Rail Rider’s game at PNC Field in Moosic.