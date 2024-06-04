One of several new manufacturing operations in area
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
PITTSTON TWP. — Olympia Chimney Supply Holdings LLC and its subsidiaries, Copperfield Chimney and Olympia Chimney & Venting — a national leading manufacturer and distributor of chimney, hearth and venting products — will hold an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new facility at the CenterPoint East, Pittston Township, from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Jim Cummings, vice president of marketing at Mericle Development, said this latest opening marks a significant run of new leases with manufacturers over the past few years — one might call it a manufacturing comeback.
Wednesday’s event will feature a celebration with food, music and facility tours, attended by employees, distinguished guests and community leaders.
Olympia Chimney is located at 450 CenterPoint Blvd.
Olympia Chimney & Venting was founded in 1999 and is a leading manufacturer of chimney venting systems, liners and accessories. Information can be found at www.olympiachimney.com.
Olympia employs approximately 160 employees across 14 states, with the majority based in Northeast Pennsylvania.
Other new manufacturers at CenterPoint
Cummings, of Mericle Development, said the company has welcomed several new manufacturing tenants to CenterPoint and the Hanover Industrial Park:
• Joriki — a leading Canadian contract manufacturer of beverages for several major brands and private label retail customers.Joriki has leased a 403,000 SF building from Mericle in CenterPoint East, Pittston Township.
• Cardbox Packaging — an international producer of high quality and sophisticated folding carton packaging and paper cups, in the luxury and brand-name range of goods. Mericle recently completed an 11,000 SF expansion to the 27,500 SF (now 38,500 SF) they lease in CenterPoint Commerce & Trade Park West.
• Wren Kitchens — from the UK, leases three spaces in Hanover Industrial Estates, including two from Mericle — a 252,000 SF production plant at 1070 Hanover St., in Hanover Township, and a 10,046 SF office at 1110 Hanover Street in Sugar Notch.
• American Paper Bag — a manufacturer of paper shopping bags and mailers. The company leased space from Mericle at 1110 Hanover St. in Hanover Industrial Estates in 2018, but in 2023, leased an additional 52,630 SF in the same building (now at 94,824 SF in the building).
• Nutrition 101 — a 41,746 SF industrial building at 400 Stewart Road in Hanover Industrial Estates, Hanover Township. The company’s services include the repurposing of food residuals from manufacturers and retailers into livestock feed, compost and green energy products like biogas, reducing waste, landfill usage and greenhouse gas emissions.
• Logoplaste — A manufacturer of economically sustainable rigid plastic packaging. Mericle leased them a 108,000 SF building in Hanover Industrial Estates in Hanover Township and recently expanded it by 72,000 SF. They also leased them a 108,464 SF building ion CenterPoint East, Pittston Township.
• American Flooring — a manufacturer of flooring products. Mericle leased them a 310,000 SF building in CenterPoint East, Pittston Township.
Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.