One of several new manufacturing operations in area

PITTSTON TWP. — Olympia Chimney Supply Holdings LLC and its subsidiaries, Copperfield Chimney and Olympia Chimney & Venting — a national leading manufacturer and distributor of chimney, hearth and venting products — will hold an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new facility at the CenterPoint East, Pittston Township, from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday , June 5 .

Jim Cummings, vice president of marketing at Mericle Development, said this latest opening marks a significant run of new leases with manufacturers over the past few years — one might call it a manufacturing comeback.

Wednesday’s event will feature a celebration with food, music and facility tours, attended by employees, distinguished guests and community leaders.

Olympia Chimney is located at 450 CenterPoint Blvd.

Olympia Chimney & Venting was founded in 1999 and is a leading manufacturer of chimney venting systems, liners and accessories. Information can be found at www.olympiachimney.com.

A news release announcing the ribbon-cutting, said Olympia has a proud 25-year history in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Its new headquarters in Pittston is conveniently located in CenterPoint Commerce & Trade Park East and is quickly accessible to I-81 and I-476.

This new location brings its distribution and manufacturing operations under one roof to prioritize eﬃciency and reliability, delivering quality products and services to its customers, coupled with its other distribution center in Reno, NV, ensures swift order fulfillment across the entire country.

Olympia employs approximately 160 employees across 14 states, with the majority based in Northeast Pennsylvania.

Other new manufacturers at CenterPoint

Cummings, of Mericle Development, said the company has welcomed several new manufacturing tenants to CenterPoint and the Hanover Industrial Park:

• Joriki — a leading Canadian contract manufacturer of beverages for several major brands and private label retail customers. Joriki has an extensive range of beverage manufacturing and packaging capabilities, including hot-fill, cold-fill, and aseptic PET/carton lines across three strategically located Canadian facilities. Joriki has leased a 403,000 SF building from Mericle in CenterPoint East, Pittston Township.

• Cardbox Packaging — an international producer of high quality and sophisticated folding carton packaging and paper cups, in the luxury and brand-name range of goods with high dedication to the food industry . Cardbox Packaging benefits from slimline structuring at its bases in Wolfsberg, Pinkafeld (both Austria), Zadverice (Czech Republic), Belgrade (Serbia) and Pittston Township. Mericle recently completed an 11,000 SF expansion to the 27,500 SF (now 38,500 SF) they lease in CenterPoint Commerce & Trade Park West.

• Wren Kitchens — from the UK, leases three spaces in Hanover Industrial Estates, including two from Mericle — a 252,000 SF production plant at 1070 Hanover St., in Hanover Township, and a 10,046 SF office at 1110 Hanover Street in Sugar Notch. From the company’s LinkedIn page: “Wren Kitchens has been an industry leader in kitchen manufacturing for both the UK and US markets for over 35 years, and has now become the UK’s fastest growing designer, manufacturer and retailer of fully built kitchen units. We currently have 111 showrooms, and plan to continue our expansion with many more.”

• American Paper Bag — a manufacturer of paper shopping bags and mailers. From the company’s web site: “Thanks to our flexible in-line production process, the shopper can be fitted with a wide range of options, including a turn-top edge, several different handle types (twisted, cotton, flat, punch, etc.), curved edges, and the ability to die cut anywhere on the bag for art or logo treatments.” The company leased space from Mericle at 1110 Hanover St. in Hanover Industrial Estates in 2018, but in 2023, leased an additional 52,630 SF in the same building (now at 94,824 SF in the building).

• Nutrition 101 — a 41,746 SF industrial building at 400 Stewart Road in Hanover Industrial Estates, Hanover Township. Founded by Ross Peter and owned and operated by the Peter family for more than 30 years, 101 Inc., (trades as Nutrition 101), Pendleton, Indiana, has become a go-to partner for regional, national and global food manufacturers seeking end-to-end waste management solutions that reflect their own sustainability goals. The company’s services include the repurposing of food residuals from manufacturers and retailers into livestock feed, compost and green energy products like biogas, reducing waste, landfill usage and greenhouse gas emissions.

• Logoplaste — A manufacturer of economically sustainable rigid plastic packaging. Mericle leased them a 108,000 SF building in Hanover Industrial Estates in Hanover Township and recently expanded it by 72,000 SF. They also leased them a 108,464 SF building ion CenterPoint East, Pittston Township.

• American Flooring — a manufacturer of flooring products. Mericle leased them a 310,000 SF building in CenterPoint East, Pittston Township.

