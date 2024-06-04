🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright on Tuesday joined fellow members of the Democrats for Border Security Task Force in releasing a statement in response to President Joe Biden’s executive order enacting restrictions on migrants seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border.

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, also commented on the president’s action.

The Associated Press reported that President Biden on Tuesday unveiled plans to enact immediate significant restrictions on migrants seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border as the White House tries to neutralize immigration as a political liability ahead of the November elections.

The AP story said the long-anticipated presidential proclamation signed by Biden would bar migrants from being granted asylum when U.S. officials deem that the southern border is overwhelmed. The president has contemplated unilateral action for months, especially after the collapse of a bipartisan border security deal in Congress that most Republican lawmakers rejected at the behest of former President Donald Trump, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee.

“The border is not a political issue to be weaponized,” Biden said in the AP story, adding that he would have preferred deeper and more lasting action via legislation, but that “Republicans left me no choice. This action will help to gain control of our border, restore order to the process.”

Cartwright/Democrats statement

“We commend President Biden for taking this Executive Action to bring ‘order to the border.’ This is an important step. Democrats for Border Security recognize that the President has taken this bold action because Congress has failed to act. Now, Republican leadership must finally allow the House to vote on the bipartisan Senate legislation proposed earlier this year.”

The statement said the bipartisan Senate compromise legislation would both strengthen security at our borders and legislatively repair the outdated asylum system. The legislation was endorsed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, The Wall Street Journal, and the president of the Border Patrol Union. It was thwarted when former President Trump demanded that Republican Members of the House and Senate refused to give President Biden “a win.”

May letter to Biden

In May, Cartwright and the Democratic Border Security Task Force called on President Biden to take executive action.

In the letter sent May 7, the members urged the president to use all the tools at his disposal, including executive action, to better address security at the southern border, prohibit the flow of illicit fentanyl from entering the country, and allow for orderly legal immigration efforts.

“It is well past time for both parties to come together and agree on common sense, bipartisan immigration reforms,” wrote the members. “It has become clear that the current situation remains untenable, but with Republicans playing politics on border security, it is time for your Administration to act.”

As a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee and ranking member of the Commerce, Justice and Science Subcommittee, Cartwright voted to increase funding for Customs and Border Protection in this year’s Homeland Security budget by more than $1 billion.

“This additional funding provides new resources to stop the flow of fentanyl across ports of entry, prioritizes the hiring of thousands of Border Patrol agents, increases overtime funding for agents, and funds improvements for border security technology,” said Cartwright, D-Moosic, who voted with Republicans to fund $1.6 billion for border wall construction during the last administration.

Sen. Casey gives statement

Sen. Casey offered a statement:

“I have consistently voted to increase the number of border patrol agents and inspection technology at the border, and I have led the fight to stop the flow of fentanyl coming through ports of entry. The President’s action today is important step to secure our southwest border, but more needs to be done to address this crisis. I will continue to work with anyone who is willing to come to the table and get that done.”

Rep. Meuser offers comments

U.S. rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, said Biden’s action was “an example of incompetence trying to compensate for incompetence.”

Meuser said, “On day one, President Biden stopped the construction of the border wall, re-implemented Catch and Release, ended Remain in Mexico, and terminated the national emergency at the southern border, despite these Trump-era policies leading to the lowest levels of illegal immigration in 50 years.”

Meuser added, “Now, after more than 10 million illegal border crossings, 300,000 U.S. overdose deaths, rising crime, global chaos, and attempting to blame it all on Republicans, Biden has finally decided to act.

“Despite saying for months, he was unable to address the border through executive action, today, with the flick of a pen, Biden will attempt to temporarily reduce the number of migrants who can claim asylum to 2,500 a day.

“We need a President that will fully and permanently control the border, our national security, and bring strength to the USA and our allies — not just during election season, but always.”

Meuser said if implemented to its fullest extent, Biden’s plan could still enable nearly 375,000 illegal crossings between now and Election Day, costing taxpayers an estimated $42 billion according to the House Budget Committee, and “God only knows how many additional deaths linked to fentanyl and drugs as well.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.