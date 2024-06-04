🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre announced road closures beginning at 7 a.m. Sunday, June 16, due to the installation of a new HVAC system at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, 71 Public Square.

The installation requires the use of heavy crane equipment and closure of surrounding roads for safety.

According to officials, the northbound lane of South Main Street from Northampton Street to Public Square will be closed to traffic and parking. Travel and parking on Public Square will be prohibited between the South Main Street intersection and the Washington Street intersection.

Traffic control will be present during the project. Meters in these areas will be bagged Saturday, June 15. However, vehicles parked at them will not be ticketed during that day.

Vehicles parked at the bagged meters will be towed beginning at 6 a.m. Sunday, June 16.

Public Square and Downtown Wilkes-Barre will be accessible via the westbound lane of East Market Street from Washington Street; the northbound and southbound lanes of North Main Street between Union Street and Public Square; the westbound and eastbound lanes of West Market Street between Franklin Street and Public Square, and the southbound lane of South Main Street between Public Square and Northampton Street.