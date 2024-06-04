🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre City Hall will be closed June 14 in observance of Flag Day.

There will also be no DPW services or garbage, yard waste and recycling collection for residents in East End, Parsons and Miners Mills neighborhoods.

June 14 garbage collection and paper and cardboard recycling collection will resume for East End, Parsons and Miners Mills neighborhoods on June 17.

June 14 yard waste collection for East End, Parsons and Miners Mills neighborhoods will resume on June 21.