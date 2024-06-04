🔊 Listen to this

Members of the color and honor guard led Tuesday’s processional and stood at the front of the stage as graduates made their way to their seats.

Valedictorian Michael Carpenter gives the farewell address. Pictured behind him are members of the WSCTC administration and joint operating committee.

PRINGLE — West Side Career and Technology Center celebrated its 56th commencement ceremony on the front lawn Tuesday as administrators, teachers, friends and family bid farewell to the Class of 2024.

Class president Evander Brown and valedictorian Michael Carpenter gave the welcome and farewell addresses, respectively, while West Side CTC alumni and Forty-Fort Police Chief Daniel Hunsinger served as the commencement speaker.

In addition to honoring 63 graduates with diplomas, West Side CTC also gave out several academic excellence and vocational-technical proficiency awards, celebrating students’ achievements in areas such as English language arts, carpentry, science and early childhood education.

For information on the ceremony, including a full list of graduates, be sure to check out the Times Leader’s special graduation section that will be out later this month.