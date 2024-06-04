Click here to subscribe today or Login.
PRINGLE — West Side Career and Technology Center celebrated its 56th commencement ceremony on the front lawn Tuesday as administrators, teachers, friends and family bid farewell to the Class of 2024.
Class president Evander Brown and valedictorian Michael Carpenter gave the welcome and farewell addresses, respectively, while West Side CTC alumni and Forty-Fort Police Chief Daniel Hunsinger served as the commencement speaker.
For information on the ceremony, including a full list of graduates, be sure to check out the Times Leader’s special graduation section that will be out later this month.