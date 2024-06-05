District bids final farewell to graduates, retirees

HANOVER TWP. — The Hanover Area School Board on Tuesday approved the budget for the 2024-25 school year, with no increase in property taxes. The budget was discussed in-depth at last month’s meeting.

The budget passed with a millage rate of 18.7743. A mill is a $1 tax for every $1,000 of assessed property value.

Successful graduation

In the subdued meeting at Hanover Area High School, held the day after the Class of 2024’s graduation, the school board offered one more round of congratulations to the graduates.

“I want to congratulate the graduating class of 2024,” said Superintendent Nathan Barrett. “111 students graduated last night.”

Brian C. McDermott, school board president, praised Barrett and his staff for their handling of the graduation ceremony. He said it was the first one in years that he attended in person.

“It was such a first-class production,” said McDermott, before addressing Barrett specifically. “Please congratulate your staff on the board’s behalf, and certainly on mine.”

Retirements

Barrett turned the focus to a few additional departures from the Hanover Area community, specifically four retiring professionals with over 100 years of combined experience.

The retirements of Mary Farrell, Kelly Rine, Nancy Strickland and Cynthia Berkant were among the measures approved by the board on Tuesday night.

Other business

The board also:

• Recognized the Hanover Area and Wilkes-Barre Career & Technical Center Students of the Month: Malachi Downey, Kyersten Edwards, Juliana Stefanec and Ariana Dinoski.

• Congratulated track and field District champion Allyson Brodie.

• Approved safety equipment for school police officers.

• Approved the find Class of 2024 graduation list.

• Re-appointed Michael Mazur as the board’s treasurer.

• Re-appointed 27 athletic coaches to their previously-held positions.