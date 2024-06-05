🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Two men from Pike County were sentenced in Luzerne County Court for assaulting a man outside a Wilkes-Barre tavern in March 2023.

Dylan Kelly, 24, and Griffin Rhodes, 24, both from Milford, were accused by Wilkes-Barre police of assaulting a man inside a tavern at North Main and Jackson Streets and again outside the business on March 12, 2023, according to court records.

The victim suffered broken facial bones and a swollen right eye.

Police in court records say the fight began inside the tavern when the victim walked inside and was immediately attacked. After security at the tavern kicked those involved in the fight out, the victim walked to a parked vehicle where he was kicked, stomped and punched while defenseless on the ground, court records say.

Kelly and Rhodes appeared before Judge David W. Lupas who sentenced the two men to 30 months probation with the first six months on house arrest with electronic monitoring on charges of simple assault, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and harassment. Kelly and Rhodes pled guilty to the charges April 15.

Prosecutors withdrew a felony aggravated assault charge against Kelly and Rhodes, each.

Kelly and Rhodes were ordered to pay the victim $10,268 for medical bills.