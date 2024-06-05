🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON TWP. — The Pennsylvania Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed legislation that would require schools to observe a moment of silence to annually recognize Sept. 11, according to the bill’s author, Rep. Jim Haddock.

“My bill would ensure that future generations of Pennsylvanians understand the events of 9/11, as well as the impact that day continues to have on the lives of all Americans,” said Haddock, D-Pittston Township. “The tragedies that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001, changed our country forever. It is 23 years later, and we are still studying and analyzing the effect that day had on our foreign policy, national security, society and our values.”

The legislation also would direct the Pa. Department of Education to identify model curriculum that would inform schoolchildren about the significance of 9/11 and why they should never forget the events of, or the lives lost, that day. Haddock said the teaching of the curriculum would be optional for each school.

House Bill 1097 now moves to the governor’s desk.

