WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The Luzerne County Convention Center Authority on Wednesday unanimously approved a resolution to advertise for a new marquee at the entrance to the complex.

Steve Poremba, General Manager for ASM Global, said the marquee is 14 years old and parts, especially for the lighting panels, are no longer available. He said the best option is to replace the display area of the marquee.

Poremba said the display could be expanded by converting the lower part of the marquee to electronic display, rather than the billboard type display. He said the two advertisers on the bottom portion have been contacted are they are interested in discussing being part of the electronic display.

Donna Cupinski, board chair, said a request for proposals will be advertised to get the project underway as soon as possible.

The board also approved spending $1.9 million on a new “building chiller” and also approved a payment of $366,606.12 toward the floor chiller replacement project.

Poremba also reported that the new loge box project, requested by the Penguins, will be completed before the start of the next AHL hockey season.

Poremba reported that the recent World Wrestling Entertainment event on May 10 — Friday Night SmackDown — set an arena attendance record for WWE events. He also reported that the May 11 Tim McGraw concert was sold-out.

Other upcoming arena events include: Tom Segura, June 12; Jehovah’s Witnesses Convention, June 14-16; NEPA Bridal Show, July 30; Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live!, Aug. 10-11; Wilkes-Barre Township Semiquincentennial Celebration — Celebrating 250 Years! — Saturday, Aug. 24; Arena 25th Anniversary Celebration, Sept. 21; Sebastian Maniscalco. Sept. 29.

