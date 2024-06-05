🔊 Listen to this

The Hazleton City police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a recent shooting.

According to the department’s Facebook page, police are trying to locate Jauwawn Cooper, wanted for shooting that occurred on April 30.

Cooper is wanted for possession of a firearm and propulsion of missiles onto the roadway, authorities said.

No one was injured during this shooting

Police ask that you do not approach the suspect and call 911 immediately if you see him.

Anyone with information in asked to contact the department’s tip line at 570-450-2080 (call or text), [email protected], or call 911.