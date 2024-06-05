🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — The Kingston Forty Fort Fire Department released information about a small bathroom fire that occurred late Tuesday night at Serenity Care Nursing Facility on Third Avenue.

In a recent Facebook post, the department said that firefighters were called on scene around 9:30 p.m. and arrived to find a smoke condition from a portion of the building and a smoke condition in the building, as people were being evacuated.

Crews found a small fire in a bathroom in the facility, which was quickly extinguished, while primary searches were completed.

One occupant was treated by EMS, but did not require transport, the department said.

Everyone was allowed back into the facility after the incident.