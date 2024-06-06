By Sam Zavada [email protected]

Members of the Greater Nanticoke Area High School Class of 2024 toss their caps into the air after their graduation on Wednesday. Sam Zavada | Times Leader

<p>Valedictorian Mackenzie Hall speaks during Greater Nanticoke Area High School’s graduation on Wednesday.</p> <p>Sam Zavada | Times Leader</p>

<p>Members of the Greater Nanticoke Area High School Class of 2024 sing the school’s alma mater near the end of their graduation on Wednesday.</p> <p>Sam Zavada | Times Leader</p>

<p>Class President Ryan Kenney speaks to his classmates during Greater Nanticoke Area High School’s graduation on Wednesday.</p> <p>Sam Zavada | Times Leader</p>

Greater Nanticoke Area High School held its graduation ceremony for the Class of 2024 on Wednesday night.

Student speakers included members of the Class of 2024: Shelby Shepanski, class treasurer; Lauren Youngblood, class secretary; Niko Butczynski, National Honor Society president; Ryan Kenney, class president; MacKenzie Stratton, salutatorian; Mackenzie Hall, valedictorian; and Richard Weihbrecht, class vice president.

School Principal Amy Lee Scibek and Superintendent Dr. Ronald Grevera also offered remarks to the graduates and their guests.