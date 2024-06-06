🔊 Listen to this

Class President Ryan Kenney speaks to his classmates during Greater Nanticoke Area High School’s graduation on Wednesday.

Members of the Greater Nanticoke Area High School Class of 2024 sing the school’s alma mater near the end of their graduation on Wednesday.

Valedictorian Mackenzie Hall speaks during Greater Nanticoke Area High School’s graduation on Wednesday.

Greater Nanticoke Area High School held its graduation ceremony for the Class of 2024 on Wednesday night.

Student speakers included members of the Class of 2024: Shelby Shepanski, class treasurer; Lauren Youngblood, class secretary; Niko Butczynski, National Honor Society president; Ryan Kenney, class president; MacKenzie Stratton, salutatorian; Mackenzie Hall, valedictorian; and Richard Weihbrecht, class vice president.

School Principal Amy Lee Scibek and Superintendent Dr. Ronald Grevera also offered remarks to the graduates and their guests.