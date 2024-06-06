🔊 Listen to this

The Mountain Top Historical Society will sponsor a quilt show on Sunday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mountain Top Presbyterian Church, 9 Chestnut St., Mountain Top. Admission is free. Historical society members Mary McGinnis, left, and Anne Wambold, right, display a quilt made by members of the historical society. The quilt will be one of many to be displayed at the show. For information on how to display a quilt contact McGinnis at 570-474-6942.