Jerry Mitchell of the state Attorney General’s Office explains various schemes used to steal someone’s identity at “Scam Jam” hosted by state Rep. Alec Ryncavage (R-119) and the state Department of Banking and Securities.

More than two dozen people learned valuable information on how to avoid becoming victims of scams at “Scam Jam” hosted by state Rep. Alec Ryncavage (R-119) and the state Department of Banking and Securities. The event was held at American Legion Mountain Post 781.

Presenters were Katrina F. Boyer, Investor Education Coordinator, state Department of Banking and Securities; Christina Kotsalos, director, Investor Education and Consumer Outreach, state Department of Banking and Securities; Officers Mike Augustine and Joanna Jinks, Rice Township Police Department; Det. Charles Casey, Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office; and Jerry Mitchell, state Attorney General’s Office.

Casey described various scams that have occurred recently in the area, including fake warrants of arrest. He said scammers contact their targets claiming that there is a warrant for their arrest and they can avoid jail by paying a fine, often through gift cards. He distributed an example of a fake warrant.

Augustine and Jinks discussed other scams including the “grandparent call” in a scammer makes a call, often to an older person, claiming to be a grandchild who has been arrested and needs fine or bail money. Also described by the officers were fake emails or texts telling people they had a package being delivered.

Mitchell outlined various means of identity theft con artists employ including use of artificial intelligence.

Boyer and Kotsalos explained different types of investment fraud and scams including “affinity fraud” in which a person exploits a friendship or other personal relationship to con people into fraudulent investments such as Ponzi or pyramid schemes.