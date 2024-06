🔊 Listen to this

One of the several groups that entertained at Music on the Mountain was the popular NEPA Praise Band. From left are Pastor Pat Colladay, Dave Priestner, sound manager; Terry Renninger, and pastor Stephen Perillo.

Amy Broglin, left, and her husband, Pastor John Broglin of New Life Community Church, enjoy the beautiful afternoon along with their children. From left are Hope, Giovanni and River (all in their Philadelphia Eagles t-shirts).

Melissa and Daniel Shission, owners of Abide Coffeehouse in Wilkes-Barre, brought some of their iced coffee, specialty drinks and pastries to Music on the Mountain.

Enjoying the beautiful afternoon and catching up at Music on the Mountain are, from left, Pastor Michael Deckman, WayLife Community Church; Tom Pavlick, Jim Atherton and Nancy Atherton.

Christian music, food trucks, information booths and even bounce houses for kids greeted the scores of people who turned out on a spectacular afternoon for the annual Music on the Mountain held June 1 at Crestwood High School parking lot.

The annual event, sponsored by Mountain Top area churches, was blessed with pleasant temperatures and bright sunshine.