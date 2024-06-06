🔊 Listen to this

World War II veteran Raymond Samolis, the oldest living member of American Legion Mountain Post 781 leans against a pillar with a seal bearing the insignia of the United States Army. The 97-year-old Samolis joined the U.S. Army in November, 1944. He served in the Pacific Theater and after his discharge in 1946 he joined the American Legion.

Stubbs Landscaping staff who donated time to build the lighted pillars at the American Legion Mountain Post 781 Walk of Honor. Front row from left, Makaela Rinehimer, Justin Rinehimer, owner; Lonnie Rinehimer, supervisor; Paula Rinehimer. Back row from left, Marissa Klinger and Eric Rinehimer.

The Memorial Day service at American Legion Mountain Post 781 took on some added significance this year with the addition of lighted stone pillars erected along the post’s Walk of Honor by Stubbs Landscaping.

The work on the pillars was a volunteer effort by the local landscaping firm with materials donated by several of the company’s suppliers.

American Legion member Ed Walkowiak, who coordinated the project, said work on the project began over two more than two years ago. To date, he said 253 customized bricks have been installed along the Walk of Honor leading up to the Post 781 ceremonial flag and memorial. The bricks, measuring 4 x 8 inches or 8 x 8 inches were purchased by veterans or their family members and personalized.

This spring, Stubbs Landscaping put the final touches on the project with the installation of eight lighted pillars displaying seals depicting the emblems of all branches of the United States military and the American Legion. When lighted at dusk, the pillars display red, white and blue lights.

Lonnie Rinehimer, supervisors of Stubbs Landscaping, a Vietnam veteran with a memorial brick along the Walk of Honor, said he and his son, Justin, owner of the company, were at last year’s service and they felt that as nice as it was, it needed something. They got in touch with their distributors and came up with a plan to erect the lighted stone pillars along the walkway. This past spring Stubbs staff completed the work over two weekends with their distributors contributing wall block, lighting, natural stone caps for the pillars and the seals. Stubbs did some additional landscaping, planted some plants and reset a bench.

Stone for the pillars was supplied San Souci Brickyard, Hanover Township, caps were from Burst Landscape Company, Danville; and lighting from 903 Landscape Supply. The seals with the insignias of the military branches were from Catalyst Wraps, Mountain Top. George Burger and Sons, Mountain Top, furnished stone, topsoil, mulch for the landscaping.

“It was a pleasure having the opportunity to give something back to the community and our veterans,” said Justin Rinehimer. “We couldn’t have done this project without our dedicated team that donated our time as well as the businesses that donated to the project, I thank you for being a part of this project with us. Thank you to our veterans.”

He described the work as a small token of the firm’s appreciation for all that veterans have done and sacrificed for the company to do what it loves.

