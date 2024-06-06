🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON TWP. — The Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill authored by state Rep. Jim Haddock that would help to protect workers at meat packing and food processing facilities.

“My proposal would help strengthen protections at the federal level by ensuring workers at meat-packing and food-processing facilities in Pennsylvania have an active role in safety on the job and receive proper training in the language they speak,” said Haddock, D-Pittston Township.

“These workers are the definition of essential workers. Without them, our grocery store shelves would sit empty, and Pennsylvania’s economy would suffer. They deserve protections to keep them safe at work. This commonsense approach to workplace safety would ensure that not only is the food we put on our tables safe, but the workers are as well.”

Haddock said Pennsylvania has more than 2,300 food processing facilities and ranks among the top in the nation for food processing exports. Food produced and manufactured by the industry is strictly regulated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the federal Food and Drug Administration, and various state-level regulations.

However, Haddock said there is not a single law that specifically protects workers in this dangerous industry.

House Bill 2235, which would apply to employers with 100 full-time workers, would:

• Create safety training requirements for employees of the meat packing and food processing industries. The training would have to be provided in languages that at least 5% of their employees speak.

• Supply workplace documents in languages that workers understand.

• Establish facility health and safety committees, including employee and employer representatives.

Haddock said recent data compiled by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration explained that in the 29 states covered under federal OSHA, 27 workers a day suffered amputation or other hospitalization between 2015 and 2023 in meat packing alone.

Some of the most frequently reported injuries are repetitive strain injuries, chemical burns, exposure to hazardous chemicals, caught-between falls, lacerations and cuts, amputations, and more.

Many of the injuries are associated with improper training and communication, crowding on lines, exhaustion, unsafe working conditions, absence of protective equipment, and underlying injury.

The bill now moves to the state Senate for consideration.

