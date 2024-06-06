🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — A man from Wilkes-Barre busted in 2021 for trafficking fentanyl was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison.

In a news release, U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said Lee Crawford, 62, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion for conspiracy to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Crawford pled guilty to the charges in August.

Crawford was indicted by a federal grand jury in March 2021, following his arrest by police in Kingston and Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County Drug Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Investigators and drug agents made several purchases of fentanyl from Crawford before serving a search warrant at his then-Kingston residence.

An estimated 600 bags of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and more than $2,800 cash was seized during the execution of the search warrant.