WILKES-BARRE — Abe’s Hot Dogs, 210 Barney St., will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Saturday and, not surprising, there will be free hot dogs on the grill.

Owner Bill Obeid, grandson of the founder, the late Abe Obeid, said a big celebration is planned, complete with live music provided by Tim Noble from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., an ice cream truck and those famous Abe’s hot dogs cooked on a grill in the parking lot.

Mayor George Brown will be on hand to make a presentation and city fire trucks and police vehicles are expected.

“We stuck it out,” said Bill Obeid on the milestone anniversary.

Bill Obeid offered some history of the iconic business, which can be found on the Abe’s Hot Dogs Facebook page.

“We are so proud — Abe’s Hot Dogs is the oldest restaurant in Wilkes-Barre city.

“Abe Obeid sailed from Syria to Ellis Island in the early 1900s. Once in New York City, he got the idea to bring hot dogs to Wilkes-Barre where many Syrian and Lebanese refugees were also settling.

“In 1924, Abe opened the first hot dog restaurant in our area. Since our inception, four generations of father and son have worked at the original location here at 210 Barney Street.

“Bill Sr. (Abe’s son) took over the business in the 1960s. Bill Sr. expanded the business to a second location in Kingston by 1968- but he didn’t stop there.

“After the 1972 Agnes Flood, Bill Sr. moved his home from South Wilkes-Barre to Mountain Top and opened a third location there in 1977. He also acquired the Triangle Restaurant and the Lucky 16 convenience store in subsequent years.

In the mid 80s, Bill Jr. helped his father establish the fourth Abe’s Hot Dogs location on Casey Avenue in Wilkes-Barre Township.

“And in the early 1990’s they opened their fifth and final unit at the Crossroads in Hanover Township.

“Bill Jr. took over the business in 1998.”

