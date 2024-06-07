🔊 Listen to this

The Wyoming Valley West Class of 2024 graduated on Thursday night at Spartan Stadium in Kingston.

Student speakers included Evelyn Saltz, class president, and Bara’a Kamal, student councilmember. Remarks were also offered by Principal Tara Carey and and Superintendent David Tosh.

The ceremony also included a performance of “For Good,” from the musical “Wicked,” by Wyoming Valley West’s senior chorus members.