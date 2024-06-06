🔊 Listen to this

Hazleton Area High School graduates make their way to the stage to receive their diplomas.

Salutatorian Sawyer Bowser, standing off to the right at the podium, gives a tribute to her and her fellow graduates’ parents at Thursday’s ceremony.

HAZLETON — After being delayed by a day due to inclement weather and interrupted by brief rain storm shortly before the ceremony, Hazleton Area High School celebrated its 32nd commencement ceremony Thursday, where hundreds gathered to honor the Class of 2024.

During his welcome address, Principle Dr. Anthony Conston said Hazleton Area High School graduates collectively earned nearly 9 million dollars in scholarships.

Student speakers at the ceremony included valedictorian Richard Rossi III, salutatorian Sawyer Bowser and 2024 class president Charles Marchetti.

For more details, including a full list of graduates, be sure to check out the Times Leader’s special graduation section, which will be published later this month.