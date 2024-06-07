Leadership Northeast presented the Distinguished Leadership Alumni Award to John Augustine

Leadership Northeast Executive Director Jessica Cronauer, left, presents John Augustine with the Distinguished Leadership Alumni Award on Thursday at the Woodlands.

PLAINS TWP. – John Augustine told the group gathered at Leadership Northeast’s annual dinner and graduation on Thursday night that leadership is not about the individual.

Augustine, the president and CEO of Penn’s Northeast told the crowd the leadership runs much deeper.

“Leadership is not about one person,” Augustine said. “It’s about fostering an environment where everyone can thrive and contribute their unique talents.”

Augustine was being honored with the Distinguished Leadership Alumni Award. He has more than 25 years experience in economic development, working with local and national firms, elected officials, business leaders and community leaders.

He has participated on many local boards and organizations and serves on the boards of the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition, Leadership Northeast, Fidelity Bank, The McGowan School of Business and the PA State Police Camp Cadet, Troop P.

“I did not get here alone,” Augustine said while accepting the award. “This award is not just a record of my efforts, but the collective hard work, dedication and compassion of our entire community.

“I’m so fortunate to work with individuals that push me to be better every day and challenge me and inspire me to dream big, reach for the stars and never give up on my passions and goals.”

Jessica Cronauer, the executive director of Leadership Northeast, praised Augustine for focusing his vast talents on improving Northeast Pennsylvania.

“If anybody in this room is familiar with John’s extensive list of side hustles over the last 30 years, we know he has a lot of options with what he could have done with his career,” Cronauer said. “But for decades he’s chosen to use his talents for growing Northeastern Pennsylvania and we are all so very grateful.”

The graduating class of 2024 was, of course, also honored at the dinner.

The class teams were:

• Art with a Heart: Team members: Mollie Boyd, Tim Jones, Madison Kaminski, Katie Martin, Julissa Molina, John Quattrocchi, Nikens Toussaint and Zach Watkins. The group redesigned and renovated a dedicated art space at St Joseph’s Center’s Wyoming Valley Campus to benefit individuals with intellectual disabilities.

• Head Start Heroes: Team members: Chelsey Coslett, Michele Duris, Amy Hoyt, AJ Jump, Chri Mayerski, Jaclyn Reisser and Rebecca Thomas. The group created a sensory room at Luzerne County Head Start’s Beekman Street e facility, which will provide a safe and calm experience to help children with relaxation and self-regulation.

• Hearts For Hope: Team members: Tanya Brown, Penka Farino, Tiffany Grenkevich, Liz Lipski, Kim Lombardo, Kyle Patterson-Carr and Cindy Sherrill. The team provided unhoused neighbors in the community with support and essential supplies to ensure their survival in partnership with Volunteers of America.

• In This To-Gather: Team members: Meghan Blewitt, Kristin Boyd, Jodi Burgit, Ray Crisci, Rachel Linso, Ang Petrillo, Rob Wright and Maegan Zielinski. The team renovated a functional, mutli-use educational and multmedia space in the Gather Community Center.

• Let Freedom Ring: Team members: Katie Burnett, Mike Casey, Laruen Devers, Meg Dolbin, Peter Feno, Jacky Mizele and Bob Remsky. The team created a clay shooting range and organizes a cleanup at Camp Freedom.

• New Books on the Block: Team member: Christy Bergen, Mike Darter, Justin Edwards, Derek Felsman, Melissa Janick, Carrie Owens and Josh Perry, Renee Shrader. The team in partnership with Luzerne County Dress For Success established a library in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

• Team Up for Transparency: Team members: Tiffany Burch, Joe Jones, Kyle Le Valley, Jess Piazza, Sam Stiner and Kendra Vough. The team raised awareness of the John Malvizze Foundation and assisted in planning a Mental Health Awareness Week and kick-off event.