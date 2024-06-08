Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Lake-Lehman’s Class of 2024 graduated on Friday night at Edward H. Edwards Stadium.
Student speakers included Lucy Honeywell, senior class president; Hailey Corey, salutatorian and student council president; and Brianna London, valedictorian. Interim Principal Michael Kostrobala and Superintendent James E. McGovern also offered remarks during the ceremony.