Pittston Area Middle School gifted students shown participating in the Earth Day fish release at Harvey’s Creek, Jackson Twp. Front row, left to right: Elwood Hines, Luke George, Aiden Sabitus, Evelynn Viglione, Avery Dietrick, Blake Timolonis, Xander Hospodor, Natalie Guitson, Liana Alvarado. Back row: Deaglan Amici, Jack Walsh and Kiryn White.

Pittston Area Middle School students are shown sorting macro invertebrates with faculty member Mrs. Samuels, right. The students, from the left to right: Luke George, Blake Timolonis, Avery Dietrick and Sloane Twardowski.

JACKSON TWP. – Pittston Area Middle School gifted students released 164 rainbow trout at Harvey’s Creek on Earth Day, April 22, as a part of the Trout in the Classroom program through the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania led by faculty member Jonathan Wrubel.

Wrubel, a kindergarten through 12th grade gifted education teacher, once again, took the students and headed to Harveys Creek to release the rainbow trout the students raised from eggs during the school year.

Wrubel, each year, takes part in the Trout in the Classroom project through the Pennsylvania Gaming Commission (PGC) completing his training for the program with Penn State University and the PGC.

The rainbow trout eggs were supplied by the PGC.

The students along with fellow faculty members Mr. Lokuta, Mrs. Samuels, and Mr. Anthony took part in the fish release as well as students performing experiments and tests in the field.

Mr. Lokuta instructed the students on fishing, Mr. Anthony helped students perform chemical testing, and Mrs. Samuels aided the students in macro invertebrate studies.

In fulfilling PGC requirements, Wrubel will fill out a year-end report on student activities on the programs they were involved with during the school year.