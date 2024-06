🔊 Listen to this

More than 80 Corvettes and their owners participated in West Pittston 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo America Legon Post 542’s Vettes for Vets on Sunday at both Agolino’s Restaurant parking lots. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

More than 80 Corvettes of all models made their way to both Agolino’s Restaurant parking lots in order to participate in Vettes for Vets at West PIttston. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Dominic Tomasello Hunt, age 5, stands next to a C8 Corvette next to his new friend, AJ, the doll leaning against the car at Vettes for Vets. The car is owned by by Angelo Ricci, Wikes-Barre. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Ron Gitkos, left, West Pittston 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo America Legon Post 542 commander, addresses and thanks the large crowd gathered for the annual Vettes for Vets on Sunday. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader