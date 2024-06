🔊 Listen to this

Doug Delescavage as Elton John and his band Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribut to Elton John headlined Pittston Prohibition on Sunday afternoon at the Tomato Festival lot.

Folks were entertained by Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John under sunny skies Sunday afternoon at Pittston Prohibition fundraiser to benefitting Shop with a Cop.

Enjoy a cocktail under sunny skies at Pittston Prohibition at the Pittston Tomato Festlival middle lot on Sunday are, left to right: Tommy Tommy Wysokinski,, Annie Wysokinski, Carla Dietrick, Charlie Dominick.

Sean Burbank and his dog Greta enjoyed the music and ice cream at Pittston Prohibition on Sunday afternoon.

PITTSTON – The City of Pittston held Pittston Prohibition for the third time in four years benefitting the City’s Shop with a Cop Christmas program for children on Sunday at the Tomato Festival lot’s main stage.

The six-hour show featured Flaxy Morgan, Wade Preston, Mike Miz and headliner Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John.

Several area food, spirits, and ice cream vendors were available.

– Tony Callaio