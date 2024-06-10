🔊 Listen to this

Two people are wanted on allegations they scammed multiple people seeking immigration assistance, according to Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce.

Hector Martinez-Echavarria, also known as Daniel Martinez, presented himself as an immigration attorney to several members of the Wilkes-Barre community as he as paid for serves in help in acquiring legal working papers, family petitions and other miscellaneous services, Sanguedolce stated.

Sanguedolce said victims who paid Martinez-Echavarria never received the help that was promised.

Cruz Maria Perez-Mesa allegedly appeared with Martinez-Echavarria multiple times and assisted in presenting his authenticity as a lawyer, Sanguedolce stated.

County detectives suspect Martinez-Echavarria scammed people from September 2023 through April 2024. At least 11 individuals reported being scammed, Sanguedolce stated.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Martinez-Echavarria and Perez-Mesa is asked to call county Detective Neil Murphy at 570-825-1674.