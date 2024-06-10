🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A 17-year-old boy charged as an adult in an Edwardsville shooting waived his right to a preliminary hearing Monday sending criminal attempt to commit homicide to Luzerne County Court.

Erik Reyes Jr., of Union Street, Luzerne, was charged by the Pennsylvania State Police on allegations he shot Jaivel Pope, 19, in the parking lot of the Eagle Ridge Apartment Complex on May 2, according to court records.

Pope suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen and was treated at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

Reyes, a student at Wyoming Valley West High School in Plymouth, was identified by the school’s resource officer as the alleged gunman from surveillance footage.

In addition to the attempted homicide charged, Reyes also waived charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a minor to county court.

Prosecutors withdrew charges of simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment against Reyes, who remains jailed without bail at the county correctional facility.