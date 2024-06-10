🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre’s Farmers Market will return to Public Square for its 2024 season Thursday, June 20.

Vendor stands will open at 10 a.m. and Mayor George Brown will officially open the market at 11:30 a.m.

The Farmers Market will continue every Thursday through Nov. 14 (excluding July 4) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Upcoming special days at the Farmers Market include Children’s Day on Aug. 22, Active Aging Day on Sept. 5 and Multicultural Festival Preview Day on Sept. 12.

The City will also partner with McCarthy Tire for Truckers Against Trafficking on July 25.

Live Music

Live music, presented by Geisinger, will be played from June 20 to Sept. 26. Schedule is as follows:

· June 20—Eric Rudy

· June 27—Don Shappelle

· July 11—Ben Yates

· July 18—Leighann & Andy

· July 25—Broken Road Duo

· Aug. 1—Toasted

· Aug. 8—Billie Fink & Georgetown Outlaws

· Aug. 15—Tori V

· Aug. 22—Steve Gryb

· Aug. 29—The Music Room

· Sept. 5—John Stevens

· Sept. 12—Son De Tres Trio

· Sept. 19—To Be Announced

· Sept. 26—Stanky & the Coalminers

2024 Season Vendor List:

Farmers: Quality, fresh, and locally grown and raised meat, eggs, fruits, vegetables, jams, jellies, cider, mushrooms, and more from Hoagland’s Farm, Brace’s Orchard, Dream Green Farm, Larry O’Malia Farms, Golomb’s Farm and Greenhouse, Kessler Farms, Broyan’s Farm Produce, Back Mountain Microgreens, Bee’s Greens and Mycofarm, Zimmerman’s Farm, Rowland’s Farm, and Dymond’s Farm.

Food Trucks: Sammy’s Caribbean Grill, Mr. P’s Potato Pancakes, The Ice Cream Truck, Around the Table, El Rey Azteca, Yogi’s Potato Pancakes, Notis The Gyro King, Snooks Wings and Things, The Sharif Express, Maddy’s Doghouse, Wicked Pissah Lobster Company, and Glen Lyon Kielbasa.

Prepared & Packaged Food Vendors: Beekeeper’s Daughter honey, Jagger’s Doggy Deli, Beta Bread, Favorite Flavors’ tea and herbs, My Sister’s Granola, and Shpoppy Shawn’s Shmoked Cheese

Assorted Non-Food Vendors and Nonprofits: Joyce Zhang, The Rock Shop, Scentsy, Rooted, Sordoni Art Gallery, and The Candy Queen.

For more information, visit www.wilkes-barre.city/farmersmarket or the Facebook event page at https://fb.me/e/3KArk7jpz.