WILKES-BARRE — A native from Dominican Republic charged in a shooting that turned deadly in Hazleton pled not guilty to murder charges at his formal arraignment in Luzerne County Court on Tuesday.

Jenndry Samuel Rodriguez-Contreras, 23, address listed as Pine Street, Freeland, was charged by Hazleton City Police with fatally shooting Felix Dini, 22, and injuring Rochell Angel Reyes-Cruz, 24, in the rear of 199 S. Wyoming St. on Oct. 7, 2022, according to court records.

Dini and Reyes-Cruz each suffered four gunshot wounds. Dini died Oct. 10, 2022.

Investigators only knew the shooter as “Jendry,” until a cooperating witness provided Contreras’ full name as the gunman in November 2023, court records say.

Court records say Contreras fled his native Dominican Republic after being accused of an attempted homicide and illegally crossed into the United States in Texas in early 2022, about seven months before Dini and Reyes-Cruz were shot.

After the Hazleton shooting, Contreras fled to New York City and was captured by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at a residence in York, York County, on Feb. 9.

Through his attorney, James J. Scanlon, Rodriguez-Contreras pled not guilty to first-degree murder, third-degree murder, criminal conspiracy and two counts of aggravated assault before Judge David W. Lupas.

Assistant district attorneys Daniel Mulhern, Anthony Cardone and Drew McLaughlin are prosecuting.

Lupas said he will scheduled a trial at a later date.

As Hazleton police investigated the case, two people charged for their alleged role in the deadly shooting were acquitted by a Luzerne County jury following a trial in August 2023.