WILKES-BARRE — For the second time for the same reason, a Luzerne County trial for a Kingston woman accused of setting a fire that took the life of her husband was continued due to ongoing psychiatric evaluations.

President Judge Michael T. Vough freely postponed the trial of Lisa Starruick-Smalls, 61, from October to December to allow prosecutors and her attorneys time to review psychiatric evaluation reports conducted by separate psychiatrists.

Attorney Thomas Cometa, who is leading Starruick-Smalls’ defense along with Attorney Joseph J. Grochal, said their expert psychiatric report is complete but he needs to review a report submitted by the prosecution’s psychiatrist.

Assistant District Attorney Carl Frank said their expert psychiatrist report is near finished.

Starruick-Small’s trial that was originally scheduled to begin in January was continued due to unfinished psychiatric evaluations.

During Tuesday’s status conference, Starruick-Smalls blurted out she doesn’t need a mental health evaluation because, as she said, is lazy.

Starruick-Smalls was advised by Vough to remain quiet and only speak with her lawyers.

Kingston police charged Starruick-Smalls with setting fires to a pot of cream of wheat and oil on a kitchen stove and toilet paper and a fur coat inside her apartment on Holiday Drive in the Green Acres complex on Jan. 4, 2023, according to court records.

Starruick-Smalls exited the apartment leaving her husband, Wilbert K. Smalls, 74, asleep on a bed, court records say.

Wilbert Smalls was found by Kingston-Forty Fort firefighter Erik Derr who searched the smoke filled apartment. Derr dragged Wilbert Smalls outside where he was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

An autopsy revealed Wilbert Smalls died from smoke inhalation. His death was ruled a homicide by the county coroner’s office.

A state police deputy fire marshal ruled the fire was intentionally set.

Starruick-Smalls is charged with five counts of arson and one count of criminal homicide. She remains jailed without bail at the county correctional facility.

Assistant District Attorney Carl Frank is prosecuting.